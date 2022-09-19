Bracewell Expands Energy and Infrastructure Offering With Arrival of Houston Partner John Zabaneh

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracewell LLP announced today that John P. Zabaneh has joined the Houston office as a partner in the firm's oil and gas practice. Zabaneh began his legal career as an associate in the corporate department of Baker Botts L.L.P. in Houston, and, thereafter, held in-house legal roles with Chesapeake Energy, Rosetta Resources, Noble Energy and Gavilan Resources (a Blackstone-backed portfolio company).

"We are thrilled to welcome John to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "He is a well-respected lawyer with a diverse background that complements the strengths of our market-leading oil and gas practice."

Zabaneh represents and counsels clients engaged in exploration and production activities, midstream activities and oilfield services in all aspects of acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and commercial arrangements. His extensive experience as a deal lawyer includes transactions in most major US resource plays on behalf of a diverse client base, ranging from majors to large independents and private equity portfolio companies. In addition, Zabaneh advises clients on day-to-day operational matters across the energy value chain. He graduated, magna cum laude, with a J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law in 2007, and summa cum laude with a B.S. from The University of Texas at Arlington in 2002.

"John is a highly accomplished lawyer who knows the upstream and midstream transactional space from all angles. His diverse experience enables him to advise clients on conventional energy projects, as well as renewables, carbon capture and other energy transition initiatives," said James McAnelly III, co-chair of Bracewell's oil and gas practice.

Bracewell has one of the largest dedicated energy teams in the world, with market-leading transactional, environmental, projects, regulatory, finance and tax lawyers who have decades of experience representing stakeholders on projects across the energy value chain.

"In recent years, the energy industry has experienced a dramatic shift in capital flow, extreme commodity price volatility and sustained supply/demand imbalance; however, I believe these market dynamics will continue to create significant, long-term investment opportunities in both conventional energy and a lower carbon future. No firm is better positioned to advise clients on these complex issues and opportunities than Bracewell," said Zabaneh.

About Bracewell LLP

Bracewell is a leading law and government relations firm primarily serving the energy, infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

