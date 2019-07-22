Brad Schmett Real Estate Group Dominates the Greater Palm Springs Area With Dynamic Marketing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., July 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For 2019 Brad Schmett has begun to develop new marketing strategies that have allowed him to excel above the competition. With each new year, as marketing technology advances so does Brad Schmett Real Estate Group. Brad and his team ranked #1 for Closed Sales and #1 in Overall Sales Volume for the past 3 consecutive years. Brad Schmett's team has also been selected as "Best of the Best" in California Real Estate Teams by consulting and communications giant REAL Trends. Brad Schmett, President and CEO of Brad Schmett Real Estate Group, is also exclusively endorsed by Shark Tank star and real estate mogul, Barbara Corcoran.

"In the Greater Palm Springs Area, I would call Brad Schmett. Brad is a true marketing genius and he offers flexible fees. And, if needed, Brad will let you out of your agreement for any reason." - Barbara Corcoran

Brad explains, "Having a good strong brand is very important to me. I have always used marketing to elevate and refine my brand and as new technology becomes more accessible, my team is able to broaden our reach. We can now pin point specific areas and help connect people within those areas to the home of their dreams. We use online project management tools, drone photography, advanced lead generating CRM's and good old fashion hard work to get the job done. These days our office more resembles a tech company. Basically, we have the best tools and hire the most qualified people who know how to use them."

Brad has been selling real estate in the Greater Palm Springs Area for over 20 years. His knowledge of the Coachella Valley is unsurpassed and he always goes the extra mile for his clients. "Many real estate agents and brokers feel that their most important responsibility is satisfying their clients. I don't feel that's the whole truth. I believe that satisfying our clients is simply the minimum requirement for staying in business. My Team and I strive constantly to improve our systems, processes and services to go well beyond the standard level of service provided by most agents. Simply put, our objective is to provide the best and highest level of service in the residential real estate industry. Period.

If you are planning on buying or selling a home in the Greater Palm Springs Area and only expect the best, call Brad Schmett Real Estate Group.

78065 Main Street, Suite 205

La Quinta, CA 92253

http://www.BradSchmett.net

(760) 880 - 5845

SOURCE Brad Schmett Real Estate Group