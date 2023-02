Bradda Head Lithium reports strong hits at San Domingo

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"

Initial results from Phase 1 drilling at Bradda Head Lithium’s (AIM: BHL; TSXV: BHLI; US-OTCQB: BHLO) San Domingo pegmatite project in Arizona returned high-grade intersections, the company said on Monday.Assays returned the best result so far of 31.85 metres grading 1.6% lithium oxide (Li2O), including 3.21 metres at 3.74% Li2O in hole SD-DH22-024.The results come from Phase 1 (Northern claim block) diamond drilling at San Domingo, a two-pronged 7,000-metre initial drill program, including the recently started Phase 2 targeting the Central claim block.Bradda has completed 36 holes for 5,700 metres to date, meaning the program is 81% complete.The company still awaits assay results for about half of the 36 holes due to laboratory backlogs extending assay turnaround times.The drilling was designed to test pegmatites at depth, following up on positive results from 3D mapping, geophysics, geochemistry, and identifying lithium-bearing pegmatite outcrops at surface.