11.03.2022
Brady CEO Michael Nauman To Retire; Names Russell Shaller CEO
(RTTNews) - Brady Corp. (BRC) announced the retirement of Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Nauman.
The company said it appointed current Senior Vice President and President - Identification Solutions, Russell Shaller as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective April 1, 2022.
The company noted that Nauman will remain with the company in a consultative position until June 17, 2022, to ensure a smooth transition.
The company stated that Shaller will retain his responsibilities as Senior Vice President and President - Identification Solutions while conducting a search for his replacement.
