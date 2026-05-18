Brady Corp. Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Up 4.2% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Brady Corp. (BRC) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.66 to $4.76 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.82 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.

In Monday's pre-market trading, BRC is trading on the NYSE at $74.00, up $2.98 or 4.20 percent.

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