Brady Aktie
WKN: 900104 / ISIN: US1046741062
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18.05.2026 13:34:07
Brady Corp. Boosts FY26 Outlook; Shares Up 4.2% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, Brady Corp. (BRC) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance range for the full-year 2026.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.66 to $4.76 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.30 per share.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.62 to $4.82 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per share.
In Monday's pre-market trading, BRC is trading on the NYSE at $74.00, up $2.98 or 4.20 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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Nachrichten zu Brady Corp.
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17.05.26
|Ausblick: Brady legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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18.02.26
|Ausblick: Brady legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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|Brady Corp.
|66,00
|8,20%