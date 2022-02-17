Brady Corp Q2 Net Rises, Revenue Beats

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC), a world leader in identification solutions, on Thursday reported its financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended January 31, 2022 that showed a rise in net income and earnings in line with expectations. Revenue surpassed estimates.

Net Income for the period was $33.8 million or $0.65 per share as compared to $30.9 million or $0.59 per share in the previous period.

Net Income excluding items for the period was $36.7 million or $0.70 per share as compared to $31.9 million or $0.61 per share in the previous period. 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.70 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.

Revenue for the period was $318.1 million as compared to $265.84 million in the previous period. 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $304.64 million. Sales for the quarter increased 19.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 13.1 percent, an increase of 8.6 percent from acquisitions and a decrease of 2.1 percent from foreign currency translation.

Operating income increased to $42.9 million, from $ 37.4 million in the year-ago period.

For the full year, the company adjusted its earnings outlook to a range of $3.00 to $3.15 per share, excluding special items.

Shares of Brady Corp are trading in pre-market at $50.25, down $ 0.01 or 0.02 percent.