Brady Q4 Net Income Declines; Organic Growth In Sales At 8.4%

(RTTNews) - Brady Corporation (BRC) reported fourth quarter net income of $45.6 million compared to $49.9 million in the same quarter last year, reflecting acquisition and integration-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2026. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share was $0.96 compared to $1.04 in the same quarter last year. Adjusted net income increased 17.5% to $70.7 million compared to $60.2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.48 compared to $1.26, an increase of 17.5%.

Sales for the quarter ended July 31, 2026 were $436.9 million, an increase of 10.0% compared to $397.3 million in the same quarter last year. The company said the year-over-year increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 8.4%.

The company expects Adjusted Diluted EPS for the year ending July 31, 2027 to range from $6.25 to $6.75 per share, which represents a range of growth of between 18.1 percent to 27.6 percent compared to 2026. The company expects approximately $0.80 Adjusted Diluted EPS accretion from the IPS segment, net of the cost of financing the transaction.

Vineet Nargolwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "As we enter 2027, continued growth in our Identification Solutions business, complemented by the addition of the newly named Intelligent Productivity Solutions business, is expected to drive 23% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share at the midpoint of our guidance range."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Brady shares are up 0.91 percent to $91.00.

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