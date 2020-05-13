Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 3.85 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A brain computer interface is a computer-based program that acquires, analyzes, and converts brain signals into commands transmitted to an output device to perform the desired action. Any type of brain signal can, in principle, be used to monitor a BCI device.

The global brain computer interface (BCI) market size was estimated at USD 1.36 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD3.85 Billion by 2027, rising at a 14.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the major factors driving the BCI market are numerous technological advances in the field of human-machine sensing, application of BCI technology in entertainment, gaming and communication & control, increased use of BCI technology in the healthcare sector.

Based on global revenue, the report lists the major players in the regions and their market share, respectively. This study also analyses the effect of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Market.

TENDS INFLUENCING THE BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE MARKET SIZE

The growing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease and epilepsy are expected to boost the brain computer interface market size during the forecast period. According to a study from the WHO, by 2030, about 82 million people would be affected by dementia, and it will reach 152 million by 2050. This indicates the potential demand for BCI in the years to come.

Brain computer interface technology is increasingly being used in both the smartphone and virtual gaming industries by incorporating BCI into headsets for virtual reality ( VR). Digital gaming has opened a range of new possibilities for mind-controlled headsets and accessories, further pushing brain-controlled interface technology to be adopted.

Clinical studies, research institutes, and government agencies have expanded their assistance through acquisitions, funds, and grants that have encouraged research efforts to improve the use of brain computer interfaces. The need for biocompatible materials would also expand the use of brain computer interface. The lack of skilled technicians to manage these complex devices is, however, a factor limiting this market 's growth.

With its high precision and reliability, Brain user interface systems are optimally suited for operating smart home applications. Home control systems include the application of a P300-based technology-an event-related potential aspect that helps in decision-making-for the purpose of performing various activities such as opening and closing doors, turning on and off the lights, controlling the TV set and music system etc.,. The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the brain computer interface market size during the forecast period.

BRAIN COMPUTER INTERFACE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

North America's market accounted for the largest brain computer interface market share in 2019, which was about 42.3 percent. The largest share is due to the increasing incidence of neurodegenerative disorders coupled with the increasing prevalence of virtual gaming.

will have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing disposable revenue and low-cost production sites are expected to drive the market share during the forecast period. Healthcare was the biggest revenue-generating category in 2019 based on demand. The use of BCI technology to treat sleeping disorders, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease is a key factor contributing to the growth of Brain computer interface market share in the healthcare segment.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Brain Computer Interface Market By Type

Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive

Brain Computer Interface Market By Application

Healthcare

Communication & control

Entertainment & gaming

Smart home control

Others.

Brain Computer Interface Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Cadwell Industries, Inc.

OpenBCI

Cortech Solutions, Inc.

NeuroSky

Emotiv

G.tec medical engineering GmbH

Natus Medical Incorporated

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Integra LifeSciences

Others.

