Brain Monitoring Devices Market, 2024 - Innovative Technologies Focus on Reducing Helium Use in MEG; to Drive Future Adoption Rates

DUBLIN, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brain Monitoring Devices: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Brain Monitoring Devices in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:



IntraCranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Others

The report profiles 38 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. ( USA )

) Cadwell Laboratories, Inc. ( USA )

) CAS Medical Systems ( USA )

) Compumedics, Ltd. ( Australia )

) Compumedics Germany GmbH ( Germany )

) Elekta AB ( Sweden )

) Electrical Geodesics, Inc. ( USA )

) HeadSense Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) Integra Life Sciences Corporation ( USA )

) Masimo Corporation ( USA )

) Medtronic, Plc. ( Ireland )

) MEG International Services Ltd. ( Canada )

) Natus Medical Incorporated ( USA )

) NeuroWave Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Nihon Kohden Corporation ( Japan )

) Nonin Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) Ornim Medical ( Israel )

) Rimed, Inc. ( USA )

) Raumedic AG ( Germany )

) Spiegelberg GmbH ( Germany )

) Third Eye Diagnostics, Inc. ( USA )

) Vittamed Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Brain Monitoring Devices Play Indispensible Role in Diagnosing Brain Disorders

Neurological Diseases

Key Facts in a Nutshell

Select Common Neurological Diseases and their Causes

Brain Function Monitoring Gains Importance Globally; Drives Demand for Devices

A Gist of Key Market Drivers

Major Market Restraints

Developed Regions Take the Lead; Developing to Drive Growth



2. EEG LEADS THE GLOBAL BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES MARKET

Major Advantages of EEG

A Peek into Certain Disadvantages

Clinical Applications of ElectroEncephalography (EEG)

An Overview

Epilepsy

Structural Lesions

Infections

Head Injuries

Coma and Brain Death

Metabolic Disorders

Cerebrovascular Disorders

Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring

Sleep Therapy

Migraine

Alzheimer Disease

Higher Cognitive Functions

Evolution of EEG Research

An Insight

Technology-Driven EEG Products Gain Acceptance

Technological Innovations in the EEG Market Space

3D Imaging Devices to Diagnose Brain Disorders

Neurotechnology for Artificial Interaction with the Brain

In-Ear EEG to Potentially Enable Unobtrusive Brain-Hacking Devices

Mobile EEG Cap for Brainwave Monitoring On-the-Move

Market Witnesses Launch of Improved EEG Amplifier Technologies

Growing Prevalence of Obesity, Cardiovascular, and Autoimmune Diseases Drive Demand

Higher Incidence of Epilepsy in Developing Countries Propel EEG Market

Video EEG Monitoring Systems

Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring

Dearth of EEG Technicians Expected to Boost Demand for Automated Equipment

Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring Drives Adoption of EEG Devices

Neonatal EEG Monitoring

Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants

Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units

Brain Signal Analysis Software Market to Register Robust Growth

Surface Electrodes

The Most Popular EEG Electrode Option

Technological Advancements Continue to Emerge in EEG Electrodes

A Review of Select Other Technologies for EEG Electrodes

Conventional Method of Clinical Electroencephalogram Interpretation

Shortcomings of Conventional EEGs

Computerizing the Clinical Electroencephalogram



3. A FOCUS ON OTHER BRAIN MONITORING DEVICES

MagnetoEncephalography (MEG) Devices

Market Players

Benefits over EEG Drives Demand for MEG Devices

Electroencephalography (EEG) and Magnetoencephalography (MEG): A Comparison

Differences and Similarities

EEG and MEG: A Comparative Presentation

Maturity and Availability

EEG

MEG

Complementary and Alternative Technologies to EEG/MEG

An Overview of Major Indications of MEG

Language Localization

A Promising Application for MEG

Innovative Technologies Focus on Reducing Helium Use in MEG; to Drive Future Adoption Rates

Low Cost Highly Sensitive Magnetometer on the Anvil

Introduction of HyQUID Sensors to Facilitate High Performance MEG Scanners

Multimodal Imaging with Hybrid MEG-MRI Holds Tremendous Potential Ahead

IntraCranial Pressure (ICP) Devices

Rising Incidence of TBI, and Technological Developments Drive the ICP Market

Non-Invasive Techniques Remain at the Epicenter of Research Efforts in ICP Monitoring

Innovations in ICP Market

Novel Non-Invasive Technique to Monitor ICP

New Dissolvable Silicon Implant to Monitor ICP of Brain

A Comparative Analysis of Advantages and Disadvantages of Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Techniques

Advantages and Disadvantages of Non-Invasive Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Techniques

Cerebral Oximeters

Lower Market Penetration Marks Tremendous Prospects for Cerebral Oximeters

Increasing Supportive Data

A Cornerstone to Future Growth of Cerebral Oximeters

Uncertainties Pose Major Hurdle to Development of Cerebral Oximetry

Variability in Technologies, Targets and Algorithms Prevent Widespread Adoption

Transcranial Doppler Devices

Global Market Overview

Fewer Indications Limit Market for Transcranial Dopplers

Literature-Proven Indications Medically Appropriate for Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound

Indications of Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound Not Medically Proven for Effectiveness

A Peek into Primary Applications of Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography in Clinical Settings

New Study Recommends TCD as Primary Technique to Diagnose Persistent Foramen Ovale (PFO)



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Brain Monitoring Devices Market

EEG Devices Market

Major EEG Hardware Vendors

Invasive Device Vendors Continue to Lead ICP Market Space

Competition Brews in ICP Monitors

A Note on Select Popular Devices

Novel ICP Monitoring Devices Take Non-Invasiveness to New Levels

Researchers Develop New Device for Accurate, Fast aICP Measurement

Multinational Companies Lead Cerebral Oximeter Market; Smaller Companies Drive Innovation

List of Commercially Available Cerebral Oximeters by Company

Comparison of Major Commercial Cerebral Oximeters

TCD (Transcranial Doppler) Vendor Space

A Highly Consolidated Market



5. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Increasing Incidence of Targeted Conditions Drive Growth

Incidence and Prevalence of Select Target Conditions for Brain Monitoring

Growing Prevalence of Epilepsy to Drive Demand for EEG Devices

Rising Incidence Rate of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) to Drive Demand for ICP Monitors

Aging Population: The Cornerstone of Growth in Brain Monitoring Devices

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Lower Public Awareness Calls for Improved Awareness Campaign Designs

Dissolvable, Flexible Silicon Electronic Device to Aid Brain Monitoring



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Brain Monitoring Devices

Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices

Major uses of EEG in clinical settings

Evolution of EEG

Terminology and Methodology of Recording

Origin of the EEG Activity

Complexities in Measuring Signals

Risks and Precautions

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

IntraCranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring

An Overview

Significance of Intracranial Pressure Monitoring in Clinical Settings

Relation of ICP with Intracranial Volume and CBF

Normal Intracranial Pressure

Increased ICP and the Reasons Behind

Clinical Implementation, Indications and Contraindications of ICP Monitors

Complications with ICP Monitors

TransCranial Dopplers (TCD)

Cerebral Oximeters

A Brief Comparison of Pulse Oximetry and Cerebral Oximetry



7. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Rythm Unveils Dreem Headband

Masimo Introduces RD SedLine EEG Sensor

RICOH MEG Obtains FDA 510(k) Clearance

York Instruments Unveils New MEG Device

Neural Analytics Receives Clearance from FDA

Masimo Announces CE Marking for Pediatric O3 Regional Oximetry

Vittamed Unveils First Noninvasive Intracranial Pressure Monitor



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Natus Medical Acquires Neurosurgery Assets from Integra Lifesciences

Philips to Acquire Electrical Geodesics

Integra LifeSciences Acquires Codman Neurosurgery Business from Johnson & Johnson

Compumedics Receives the First MEG Contract

Philips Partners with Masimo

Compumedics Obtains Neuro-Diagnostics Systems Contract with Bestmed

Ricoh Acquires Yokogawa's Magnetoencephalography (MEG) systems



9. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 41)

The United States (17)

(17) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (14)

(14) France (2)

(2)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (1)

(1)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

(Excluding Japan) (4) Middle East (3)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74b8a4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brain-monitoring-devices-market-2024---innovative-technologies-focus-on-reducing-helium-use-in-meg-to-drive-future-adoption-rates-300887940.html

SOURCE Research and Markets