BrainCheck to Showcase Comprehensive Cognitive Health Platform at Hint Summit 2023, the Premier Direct Primary Care (DPC) Innovation Conference

Reza Hosseini Ghomi, MD, MSE, Chief Medical Officer, to share clinical insights on the use of digital cognitive assessment and care management solutions to alleviate provider burden, enhance operational workflow, and personalize patient care

September is World Alzheimer's Month and Healthy Aging Month, underscoring the growing awareness and demand for clinically-proven solutions to accelerate intervention and improve care for the aging population

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainCheck today announced it will showcase its comprehensive cognitive health platform at Hint Health's Hint Summit event, taking place September 20-23 in San Diego, CA during World Alzheimer's Month and Healthy Aging Month. Attendees are invited to visit the BrainCheck booth #5 to see the company's digital cognitive assessment and care management solutions in action and learn how leading clinicians nationwide are overcoming the limitations of outdated cognitive tests to enhance clinical insights and elevate patient care.

"Our platform empowers providers with unparalleled insights in a fraction of the time compared to long-standing paper-based tests, alleviating the burden of cognitive assessments and making it more feasible to deploy critical screening at scale," said Chelsea Dugan, Vice President of Marketing at BrainCheck. "Following the announcement of our partnership with Hint Health earlier this year, we are thrilled to share our clinically-proven cognitive health platform with the growing direct primary care community at Hint Summit."

"With solutions spanning the complete cognitive care continuum, BrainCheck is at the forefront of the cognitive health revolution, enabling earlier detection and personalized intervention for patients," said Zak Holdsworth, CEO and Co-Founder of Hint Health. "At Hint, we are focused on empowering the DPC community to tackle common challenges, activate growth, and reimagine the future of healthcare. Ecosystem partners like BrainCheck are integral to this strategy and we're thrilled to highlight the platform at this year's Hint Summit."

Hint Health is the leading digital health company dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the DPC movement. Hint and BrainCheck share an aligned goal of equipping clinicians with software that enables them to deliver high-quality direct care to patients across the nation – driving the direct care industry forward. The HintOS platform powers thousands of clinics and networks across the nation, providing care for nearly a million members. Hint also supports Hint Connect, a curated national network of independent DPC clinics. In its seventh year, Hint Summit 2023 will empower attendees to apply new strategies to their businesses, while showcasing how the DPC industry is reengineering the business of healthcare.

Attendees visiting the BrainCheck booth #5 will have the opportunity to participate in live demonstrations and meet clinical experts in the field of cognitive care.

Live Demonstrations: BrainCheck will host live interactive demonstrations of the BrainCheck platform, offering attendees the opportunity to experience firsthand how this technology is revolutionizing cognitive assessment and care management.

Clinical Experts: Reza Hosseini Ghomi, MD, MSE, Chief Medical Officer and Neuropsychiatrist will share clinical insights and discuss the practical application of cognitive assessment and care management tools in clinical settings.

"With BrainCheck, not only have we tripled our testing in recent months by standardizing workflows, but we are able to meaningfully improve patient care by catching signs of impairment sooner," said Reza Hosseini Ghomi, MD, MSE, Chief Medical Officer at BrainCheck and Neuropsychiatrist, Frontier Psychiatry. "Traditionally, we have been limited to using tools such as the Mini Mental State Examination (MMSE) or the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) to evaluate cognition however, these generally require significant provider time face-to-face, have variability in administration and scoring, and lack sensitivity and specificity until later stages of dementia present. BrainCheck eliminates these issues and fosters a practical, proactive approach to measuring cognition over time."

Developed by neuroscientists and technologists from Baylor College of Medicine and Stanford University, BrainCheck's FDA-registered cognitive assessment and care management platform is the most comprehensive digital health solution of its kind commercially available today. Its end-to-end computerized portfolio has gained recognition for its ease of use, accuracy, and ability to provide actionable insights into patients' cognitive health. The technology is trusted by hundreds of the country's most prestigious providers and specialists to manage the cognitive health of more than 300,000 patients to date.

