BraineHealth Launches a Free Medipacker Academy Program - Enabling Backpackers to Give First Aid to People in Need

BraineHealth launches Medipacker Academy - a four-stage free online education program that enables backpackers to provide first aid wherever they are

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swedish company BraineHealth that is developing automation tools for healthcare using AI methods launched a free humanitarian Medipacker education program.

Medipacker Academy is a partly free online four-stage program for backpackers that, once completed, makes them qualified to provide first aid to those in need.

Medipacker Academy program stages are Aspirant, Bachelor, Master, and Professional. The completion of each of these stages means that the trainee has acquired a higher level of skill and knowledge in first aid and primary care. The programs are in the developing phase.

BraineHealth previously launched inempathy.org a charity through which they have helped support people in need and improve healthcare globally through preventative measures and relief efforts through other charity organization. Now, they have decided to take a more hands-on approach to providing help. This company predicts that, as the number of completed trainings increases, so will the number of people who receive aid. Furthermore, according to the long-term vision of Medipacker, the goal is to democratize care, especially in developing countries, and to ensure that every society on the planet has access to basic medical aid.

- Our vision is to bring together backpackers into a community and empower them into Medipackers. This is a start and a signal that we can do more together in such a community, says Isabella Svensson, vice president of BraineHealth.

According to their mission statement, BraineHealth is looking to enable anyone to provide medical assistance and save lives with just their medipacker skills and smart healthcare technology software Dr. Diagnosio.

Applicants from around the globe who are willing to make a difference are welcome to join the training and enroll in one of the four programs according to their individual experience in backpacking and contribute to the community.

CONTACT:

Roger Svensson

CEO, PhD

roger.svensson@brainehealth.com

Isabella Svensson Rissanen

Vice President

isabella.svensson@brainehealth.com

