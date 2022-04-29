Brainrich Inc Partners With Kinspire - A New Telehealth App To Help Neurodiverse Kids

MIAMI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainrich Inc just partnered up with Kinspire - a new telehealth app that connects occupational therapists and physical therapists with neurodiverse kids.

Take Brainrich Home Play Gym to the next level with the Kinspire app. Turn any playroom into a home OT center.

Now, everyone who purchased one of the Play Gyms from Brainrichkids.com will be able to get connected with a professional therapist and learn how to take home play to the next level.

Kinspire offers one month Free membership to any Brainrichkids.com customer whose kids have a need for such services. It is a $149 value that Brainrich customers can take advantage of.

Kinspire has a library of activities for sensory play at home and it also provides 1:1 telehealth sessions with the parents. Parents are now able to use Brainrich Play Gym at home and get professionally-tailored guidance from a therapist online.

