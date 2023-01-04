|
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Promotes Stacy Lindborg To Work Alongside Chaim Lebovits As Co-CEO
(RTTNews) - Stem cell therapeutics developer BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) announced Wednesday the promotion of Stacy Lindborg to the role of Co-Chief Executive Officer. She will work alongside Chaim Lebovits, who is retaining his position as President and CEO.
Lindborg, who joined BrainStorm in 2020 and is based in the U.S., most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. She brings to her expanded role more than 25 years of pharmaceutical industry experience in R&D, strategy development, regulatory, and analytics. Her experience includes senior roles at Eli Lilly and Biogen.
In addition, Ralph Kern will retire from his current role as President and Chief Medical Officer in January 2023 and will continue to support BrainStorm as part of the company's Scientific Advisory Board.
