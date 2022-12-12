|
12.12.2022 13:34:33
BrainStorm Submits Type A Meeting Request With FDA To Discuss Refusal To File Letter
(RTTNews) - BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) said participating in a Type A meeting with the FDA will be an important next step towards enabling NurOwn's advancement through the regulatory process. The company has submitted a Type A Meeting Request to discuss the contents of a refusal to file letter previously issued by the FDA regarding the company's BLA for NurOwn for the treatment of ALS. As part of the Type A Meeting, the company plans to discuss a path to an FDA Advisory Committee Meeting.
Chaim Lebovits, CEO of BrainStorm, said: "The extensive briefing package submitted with our request contains a comprehensive strategy to fully address the CMC matters raised in the refusal to file letter. We anticipate achieving quick alignment with the FDA on the CMC strategy and expect that its execution will be straightforward."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Incmehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.20
|Ausblick: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc
|1,25
|-6,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich schwach -- Asiens Börsen zur Schlussglocke tiefer
Am Montag notierten der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Abschlägen. Anleger in den USA griffen im Montagshandel zu. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag Verluste aus.