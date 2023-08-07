BrainStorm to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, and provide a corporate update, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 14th.

BrainStorm's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chaim Lebovits, and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Stacy Lindborg, PhD, will provide a corporate update after which investment community questions will be answered. Joining Mr. Lebovits and Dr. Lindborg in the Q&A session will be Kirk Taylor, M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and Alla Patlis, CPA, MBA, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance of the call by sending them to: q@brainstorm-cell.com. Questions should be submitted by 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Fiday, August 11, 2023.

The investment community may participate in the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Numbers:

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 569863

Webcast URL: https://rb.gy/hblmt

Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by using the webcast link above or by visiting the "Investors & Media" page of BrainStorm's website at https://shorturl.at/eko26 and clicking on the conference call link.

Those that wish to listen to the replay of the conference call can do so by dialing the numbers below. The replay will be available until August 28, 2023.

Replay Numbers:

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 48916

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive MS and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

Safe-Harbor Statement

Statements in this announcement other than historical data and information, including statements regarding BrainStorm's Type A meeting with the FDA and the clinical development of NurOwn® as a therapy for the treatment of ALS, constitute "forward-looking statements" and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Terms and phrases such as "intend," "should," "could," "will," "believe," "potential," and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, management's ability to successfully achieve its goals, BrainStorm's ability to raise additional capital, BrainStorm's ability to continue as a going concern, prospects for future regulatory approval of NurOwn®, whether BrainStorm's future interactions with the FDA will have productive outcomes, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trials, supply chain, and operations, and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations :

John Mullaly

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: +1 617-429-3548

jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Media:

Lisa Guiterman

Phone: +1 202-330-3431

lisa.guiterman@gmail.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166536/BrainStorm_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brainstorm-to-announce-second-quarter-2023-financial-results-and-provide-a-corporate-update-301894651.html

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.