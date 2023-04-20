Brambles 9-month Sales Revenue Up 9%; Upgrades FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Brambles Ltd. (BXB.AX, BMBLF.PK), a pooling solutions company, reported that its sales revenue from continuing operations for the first nine months of the financial year ending 30 June 2023 were US$4.48 billion, representing an increase of 9% at actual FX rates on the prior corresponding period.

At constant FX rates, sales revenue growth of 15% reflected contributions from both current and prior-year pricing initiatives to recover cost-to-serve increases, including input-cost inflation and the impact of global supply chain dynamics, which have driven increased cycles times and pallet prices in all regions.

Group volumes were broadly in line with the prior year, despite pallet availability challenges in the first half.

Brambles has upgraded its fiscal year 2023 guidance.

For the year ended 30 June 2023, Brambles now expects sales revenue growth to be between 14% and 15% at constant currency compared to the previous guidance of 12%-14%.

The company now expects annual underlying profit growth to be in the range of 17%-19% at constant currency compared to the previous guidance of 15%-18%.

