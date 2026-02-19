Brambles Aktie

Brambles für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14U5Y / ISIN: US1051052090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 07:07:59

Brambles H1 Profit Rises 14% On Higher Sales; Narrows Full-year Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Brambles Ltd. (BXBLY), a provider of logistics solutions, on Thursday reported an increase in first-half profit, supported by higher sales revenue and improved operating performance.

Profit after tax from continuing operations rose 14% to $507.4 million from the prior-year period. Basic EPS from continuing operations increased 16% to 37.2 cents.

Excluding one-time items, underlying profit and operating profit from continuing operations rose 10% to $792 million.

Including discontinued operations, net income climbed 14% to $510.8 million, while basic EPS rose 17% to 37.4 cents.

Sales revenue rose 5% to $3.534 billion.

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 23 cents per share, payable on April 9, to shareholders of record on March 12.

For 2026, the company now expects sales revenue growth at constant foreign exchange rates of 3% to 4%, compared with its previous guidance of 3% to 5%. Brambles maintained its expectation for underlying profit growth at constant FX rates of 8% to 11%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brambles Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Brambles Ltd (spons. ADRs)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brambles Ltd (spons. ADRs) 34,50 3,39% Brambles Ltd (spons. ADRs)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10:22 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Freitag höher. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen