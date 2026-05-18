Brambles Aktie

Brambles für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14U5Y / ISIN: US1051052090

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18.05.2026 07:31:14

Brambles Lowers Full-year Guidance; Announces $400 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Brambles Limited (BXBLY), a logistics solutions provider, on Monday revised its fiscal 2026 guidance lower, citing repair capacity constraints that developed in the central and northeastern regions of its U.S. service centre network during April 2026.

The company now expects fiscal 2026 sales revenue growth of 2% to 3% at constant foreign exchange rates, compared with its previous forecast of 3% to 4%.

Underlying profit growth outlook was also lowered to 3% to 5% at constant FX, from the earlier expectation of 8% to 11%.

Brambles said the short-term repair capacity constraints were mainly caused by subcontractor turnover, labour shortages and the extra time needed to repair pallets to a consistently higher standard.

Additionally, the company announced a new $400 million on-market share buy-back programme, set to begin after the completion of the current programme.

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