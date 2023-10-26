Brambles Q1 Sales Revenue Up 13% At Constant FX Rates

(RTTNews) - Brambles Ltd. (BXB.AX, BMBLF.PK), a pooling solutions company, reported that its sales revenue from continuing operations for the first quarter of the financial year ending 30 June 2024 were US$1.64 billion, representing an increase of 13% at constant FX rates or 15% at actual FX rates on the prior corresponding period.

Sales revenue growth was mainly driven by rollover contributions from prior-year pricing initiatives. Group volumes were flat with both like-for-like and net new business volumes broadly in line with the prior corresponding period.

Brambles reconfirmed its fiscal year 2024 guidance in constant-currency terms.

For the year ended 30 June 2024, Brambles still expects sales revenue growth of between 6%-8% at constant currency; underlying profit growth of between 9%-12% at constant currency;positive free cash flow before dividends of between US$450 million -US$550 million; and dividend payout ratio to be consistent with the dividend payout policy of 45%-60% of underlying profit.

