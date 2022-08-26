|
26.08.2022 00:16:00
Bramshill Investments, an award-winning alternative asset management firm, names Paul van Lingen as the manager of its West Coast office.
NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firm is excited to announce that Paul van Lingen, a Senior Managing Director at Bramshill Investments, is assuming manager responsibilities as Head of its Newport Beach, CA office. Paul and his team manage all of the Firm's mortgage and structured product strategies as the Firm continues to grow investor commitments in these asset classes and attract top talent for the Firm's Newport Beach team. We believe Paul's leadership and 30 years' experience in the fixed income markets puts Bramshill Investments in a strong position as a leading fixed income alternative firm. We are eager for Paul and his team to continue to serve our customers with notable investment opportunities as well as expanding their investment offerings.
Media Contact:
Danielle Van Calcar
646-993-1648
danielle@bramshillinvestments.com
About Bramshill Investments
Bramshill Investments, LLC, is a fixed income investment manager with over $4.3 billion in assets under management (as of 7/31/2022). The firm was co-founded in 2012 by former GLG portfolio manager, Arthur DeGaetano. The team's core investment strategy has an established combined track record of over thirteen years with an absolute return objective that can be accessed through various vehicles. Bramshill also offers other alternative investment strategies. Bramshill is an investment adviser registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment advisor with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training of Bramshill or its employees. References to awards should not be construed as testimonials for our advisory services. For more information, please visit: https://bramshillinvestments.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bramshill-investments-an-award-winning-alternative-asset-management-firm-names-paul-van-lingen-as-the-manager-of-its-west-coast-office-301612858.html
SOURCE Bramshill Investments, LLC
