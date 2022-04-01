Branch Launches Six New States, Now Available in Half of the U.S.

Continuing the Fastest Home and Auto Insurance Rollout, Branch's Instant-Bundle Now Available in 25 States

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , a full-stack insurance company that pioneered instantly-bundled home and auto insurance, announces its expansion to six new states including Idaho, Iowa, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Virginia. These new additions bring Branch's total state roster to 25 and means 49% of Americans can access Branch's instant-pricing capability.

"Only a quarter of the way into 2022 and our momentum is showing a promising benchmark towards our goal of bringing coverage to the whole nation before the end of the year," said Steve Lekas, Cofounder and CEO of Branch. "This is a moment we've been waiting for since we started offering insurance coverage in 2019 and we remain committed to our goal of making insurance affordable for all."

Through Branch's rapid growth, the company maintains a stellar customer service experience with an impressive 4.8 Trustpilot rating . Having launched in 6 new states since the beginning of 2022, Branch continues to attract new members with its instant-pricing capability and average annual bundled savings of $535. With the goal of national coverage halfway completed, Branch continues to pave the way for convenient and affordable insurance with the aim of being available in all 50 states before the end of 2022.

"Expanding our geographic availability brings incredible opportunity for Branch to offer our instant-bundle through more partners and independent agencies" shared Lekas. "It's crucial to our business that we offer Branch wherever consumers need it: online, on the phone with a Branch agent, during insurance moments within the mortgage-lending, auto lending, or home security purchasing processes, or through their trusted independent agent."

About Branch

Branch is home and auto insurance that's simple to buy and built for savings. Through its revolutionary instant-bind capability, Branch removes all of the friction associated with getting covered, helping consumers bundle their home and auto with ease. Built as a reciprocal exchange, Branch taps into the power of community to make insurance more accessible and affordable for everyone. Branch was launched in 2019 by insurance veteran Steve Lekas and tech entrepreneur Joe Emison, and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Branch is underwritten by the Branch Insurance Exchange, Everspan Group, and General Security National Insurance Company (GSNIC) and backed by SCOR. To learn more, visit Branch.com .

