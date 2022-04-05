Brand Ambassador and Retired NFL Superstar, Michael Robinson, and The Good Feet Store Advance Community Health and Wellness Through Latest Collaboration In Support of Underprivileged Youth

Robinson's not-for-profit "Excel to Excellence" provides access to health & wellness education in an academic environment; celebration event scheduled for Saturday, April 9 in Richmond, Va. to announce a transportation donation and personalized arch support fittings for student athletes

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Feet Store, manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, today announced its latest collaboration with Brand Ambassador Michael Robinson in support of his Excel to Excellence Youth Football Program. A celebration event beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at 1651 E. Parham Rd. in Richmond, Va. will announce that Good Feet is donating a new commercial van to the organization. A team of Good Feet arch support specialists will also be on hand to fit student athletes with their own personalized arch supports.

Robinson founded Excel to Excellence in 2017 to promote the development of student athletes by connecting them with accomplished professionals and leaders in the football community. As a role model for health, wellness and philanthropy, he's taking it upon himself to ensure more underprivileged youth have access to the tools and information they need to succeed. In 2015, Robinson's chance meeting with Jonathan Cotten, a Good Feet Store franchisee, not only cured his own foot-related ailments, but it also kicked off a strong personal relationship between the two who share many of the same values.

"Knowing how the body works—which includes understanding proper foot health—is paramount to success on the football field and I'm proud to partner with Jonathan and The Good Feet Store to educate these players and set them on a path to success," said Robinson. "Since I'm a personal believer in the support that personalized Good Feet Arch Supports gave me, I'm excited to educate others about this important life hack that nobody teaches you in school."

The COVID-19 pandemic drove more people to seek health and wellness advice as their daily routines changed and new paths for personal discovery opened up. (For instance, podiatrists started treating a record number of patients for a condition dubbed "working-from-home foot." In the early mornings, pain begins in the heels and arches caused by wearing slippers or being barefoot for lengthy periods of time.) This evolution also presented an opportunity to increase one's mobility through better foot health and alignment. At the same time, a need to invest more to help today's youth succeed as the economic divide widened during COVID.

Cotten shared, "I knew from the day Michael and I met that we have the ability to give back to our community in many significant ways. We're also always looking for new ways to educate people about the simple and effective ways to alleviate a number of physical ailments, many of which stem from our feet. Working with the student athletes from Excel to Excellence allows us to combine both of these passions to help more young people take charge of their own well-being."

The Good Feet Store offers premium, personally fitted arch supports at nearly 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief, Good Feet Arch Supports are designed to help correct poor foot biomechanics and relieve pain and discomfort in not only the feet but also the knees, hips and back, ultimately improving balance and skeletal alignment.

For more information on The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, please visit www.goodfeet.com. For information about Excel to Excellence, visit www.exceltoexcellence.org and www.e2efootball.org.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with nearly 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 300 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit www.goodfeet.com .

