Brand Engagement Network Aktie

Brand Engagement Network für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A407HS / ISIN: US1049321086

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.12.2025 18:25:28

Brand Engagement Network Stock Surges 83% On AI Engagement Solution Deal

(RTTNews) - Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) shares jumped 83.06%, trading at $2.1899, up $0.9899, after the company announced it has finalized an agreement to deliver a proprietary AI engagement solution for a leading global advertising agency on behalf of one of the world's top pharmaceutical companies.

The company said the proprietary AI engagement solution is designed to enhance user interaction and performance for major brand campaigns, positioning BNAI for potential future growth in enterprise AI and digital engagement services. Investors will be watching for further details on implementation timelines and revenue impact as the project progresses.

The stock's sharp move reflects investor optimism around BNAI's expanded role in AI-driven marketing solutions and its entrance into a large-scale enterprise engagement deployment.

On the day of the announcement, BNAI opened near $1.30, climbed to an intraday high of $2.22, and touched a low of $1.28, compared with a previous close of $1.20. The stock trades on the OTCQB.

Trading volume was far above the stock's recent average, indicating strong speculative and institutional interest following the news. Brand Engagement Network's 52-week range is approximately $0.45 - $2.22.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brand Engagement Network Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Brand Engagement Network Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brand Engagement Network Inc Registered Shs 0,28 -3,73% Brand Engagement Network Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: ATX und DAX schließen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenso nur marginal. Die US-Börsen notieren im Minus. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen