Brand Institute Incorporates EMA NRG Guidance on Pronunciation into Current Methodology, Led by Former EMA Name Review Group (NRG) Administrator

José Ferrero, Pharm.D, applies his insider knowledge of EMA's unique name review process and his prior experience as clinical pharmacist to a rigorous safety evaluation of drug names

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, is pleased to announce updates in its DSI Name Research Methodology based on recent European Medicines Agency (EMA) Guidance on Pronunciation. Methodology updates were implemented by José Ferrero, Vice President - EU Regulatory Affairs & Safety Research for Brand Institute's regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute (DSI), and former Administrator of the Name Review Group (NRG) within the EMA. In his role at EMA, Dr. Ferrero was responsible for drafting the 6th revision of the naming guideline for centrally authorized medicines.

During his time with EMA, Dr. Ferrero provided support to EU Member States during the review of all proprietary name submissions and was instrumental in creating process changes within the NRG. He proposed and developed a decision tool for analyzing objections due to orthographic and phonetic similarity currently used by NRG to frame final decisions on the acceptability of names. As part of EMA's labelling team, Dr. Ferrero assisted with the review of product information texts and with the development of several guidance documents.

At Brand Institute, Dr. Ferrero applies a hands-on and methodical safety evaluation approach to proprietary drug names combined with regulatory considerations unique to EMA's name review process. Dr Ferrero has contributed to the evaluation of 8000 brand names intended for the European market and the development of effective screening tools.

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in brand name and identity development, providing a broad portfolio of branding and naming related services, including brand strategy, name development, trademark searches, market research, regulatory services, and visual identity solutions.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

Contact:

James Dettore

Chairman & C.E.O.

jdettore@brandinstitute.com

www.brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brand-institute-incorporates-ema-nrg-guidance-on-pronunciation-into-current-methodology-led-by-former-ema-name-review-group-nrg-administrator-301582095.html

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.