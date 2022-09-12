Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name and Nonproprietary Name Development for FDA Approved Injection for Frown Lines

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Revance Therapeutics in developing the brand name DAXXIFY™, which was approved by the FDA on September 7, 2022. Brand Institute was also involved in the development of the corresponding nonproprietary name "daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm."

DAXXIFY™ (daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection is an acetylcholine release inhibitor and neuromuscular blocking agent indicated for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity in adult patients. DAXXIFY™ represents Revance Therapeutics' first FDA approval and is the first FDA approved long-lasting peptide-formulated neuromodulator product for use in adults.

Revance Therapeutics is a commercial stage biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare and innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that elevate patient and physician experiences. Revance therapeutics' pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia, and upper limb spasticity.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Revance Therapeutics on the FDA approval of DAXXIFY," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

