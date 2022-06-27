Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for European Commission Authorized Vaccine for the Prevention of Hepatitis B

MIAMI, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with VBI Vaccines in developing the brand name PreHevbri™.

PreHevbri™ is a hepatitis B vaccine for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in adults age 18 years and older. PreHevbri™ contains the S, pre-S2, and pre-S1 HBV surface antigens and is the only approved 3-antigen HBV vaccine for adults in the EU and EEA.

The European Commission's centralized marketing authorization is valid in all EU Member States, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. VBI Vaccines reports that it expects to make PreHevbri™ available in certain European countries beginning at the end of 2022.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates VBI Vaccines on the EC approval of the PreHevbri vaccine," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

