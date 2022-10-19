|
19.10.2022
Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA-Approved Biologic Medication for the Treatment of Cancer
MIAMI, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Celltrion Healthcare in developing the brand name VEGZELMA®, which was approved by the FDA on September 27, 2022.
As a product, VEGZELMA® (bevacizumab-adcd) is the fourth bevacizumab biosimilar currently approved in the United States. VEGZELMA® is indicated for the treatment of patients with:
- Metastatic colorectal cancer
- Recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer
- Recurrent glioblastoma
- Metastatic renal cell carcinoma
- Persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer
- Epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer
Celltrion Healthcare is a global biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea that produces biopharmaceuticals in collaboration with its global partners and builds distribution channels for pharmaceuticals. Celltrion promotes health and welfare for all through the development of next-generation biopharmaceutical and small molecule pharmaceutical products.
"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Celltrion Healthcare on the FDA approval of VEGZELMA," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute
Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers.
Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.
