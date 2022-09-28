Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA-Approved Treatment for Prevention of Postoperative Nausea and Vomiting (PONV) in Adults

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Heron Therapeutics in developing the brand name APONVIE™, which was approved by the FDA September 16, 2022.

APONVIE™ (aprepitant) is a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist, indicated for the prevention of postoperative nausea and vomiting (PONV) in adults. APONVIE™ is the first and only intravenous formulation of aprepitant for PONV prevention.

Heron Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that focuses on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Part of Heron Therapeutics' mission is to develop patient-focused solutions by applying innovative science and technologies with well-known pharmacology.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute Team congratulates Heron Therapeutics on the FDA approval of APONVIE," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

