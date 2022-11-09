Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for FDA-Approved Treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension to Improve Exercise Ability

MIAMI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with CMP Pharma in developing the brand name TADLIQ®, for tadalafil oral suspension, which was approved by the FDA on June 17, 2022.

TADLIQ is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to improve exercise ability. TADLIQ also holds the distinction of being the first and only FDA-approved oral suspension of tadalafil.

PAH is a progressive disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure (hypertension) in the pulmonary artery, the blood vessel that carries blood from the heart to the lungs. PAH is one form of a broader condition known as pulmonary hypertension (PH). PH occurs when most of the very small arteries throughout the lungs narrow in diameter, which increases the resistance to blood flow through the lungs.

CMP Pharma specializes in liquid formulations of branded medications to better serve patients who may be unable to swallow or have difficulty swallowing traditional formulations. CMP Pharma combines decades of experience in pharmaceutical development and manufacturing to provide medicines to fill the unmet medical needs of many patients.

Tadliq is now available through three preferred specialty pharmacies and selected wholesalers. CMP Pharma also supports physicians and patients through the CMP Support Services program. Support service representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM EST by contacting the program at 1-844-267-0001.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates CMP Pharma on the FDA approval of TADLIQ," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers.

Drug Safety Institute (DSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brand Institute that provides Brand Institute's healthcare clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety, packaging, and labeling. DSI is comprised of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including FDA, EMA, Health Canada, AMA, and the WHO.

