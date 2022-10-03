BRAND NEW AMAZON BESTSELLER

Ari Rastegar Releases The Gift of Failure: Turn My Missteps Into Your Epic Success

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder of Rastegar Property, Ari Rastegar, announced the launch of his much-anticipated book, The Gift of Failure: Turn My Missteps Into Your Epic Success this week and has already reached Amazon Bestseller Status in the categories of Business & Investing, Real Estate Sales & Selling, Personal Transformation, and Buying & Selling Homes.

Everything Ari Rastegar has achieved was forged through failure. From delivering pizzas at DoubleDave's to his rise as real estate's "Oracle of Austin" (Forbes)—and every step (and misstep) in between—Ari owes his success not to what he did right but to what he did wrong.

Discover how Ari was able to maximize his business ventures during the most recent housing boom all thanks to his previous failures.

In The Gift of Failure, Ari pulls back the curtain on his darkest moments—revealing the hard-learned lessons from his struggles, showing why prosperity in any enterprise is linked to prosperity in life. Full of Ari's trademark wit, energy, compassion, and candor, this book will help you see failure in an entirely new way.

NBA player for the Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porziņģis endorses Ari, saying, "Ari is a man on a mission. His unbelievable determination matches his passion and brilliant mind. Great family-first person with such energy that brightens up any room he walks into."

Don't miss your chance to learn the precious gift failure can become in your life.

About the Author

Ari Rastegar, a licensed attorney by trade, founded Rastegar Property in 2015 with one mission: to build the future of real estate. He lives in his hometown of Austin, Texas, with his wife and their three children.

For more information, visit arirastegar.com . Purchase the Amazon bestseller The Gift of Failure today!

