BRAND NEW, NATURAL SCAR SALVE REDUCES APPEARANCE OF SCARS IN AS LITTLE AS THREE WEEKS

EMOGENE & CO. DEBUTS EMOGENE'S SIGNATURE SCAR SALVE AFTER MONTHS OF TESTING WITH AMAZING RESULTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacist-formulated skincare line, Emogene & Co. , announced today the release of Emogene's Signature Scar Salve, a 100% natural ingredient salve that combines medicinal botanicals and protective agents to reduce the appearance of scars in as little as three weeks! Emogene's Signature Scar Salve actively minimizes post-surgical, injury, facial, and body scars.

A natural solution for scars, Emogene & Co.'s Signature Scar Salve facilitates healing while reducing the appearance of scars, improving skin's texture for a smoother appearance, and promoting healthy skin and favorable scar tissue with consistent use.

Key ingredients include Tamanu oil, Arnica, Carrot Seed Oil, Non-nano Zinc Oxide, Geranium, and Helichrysum, which, when combined, increase wound healing and regenerate new cells.

Emogene's Signature Scar Salve combines natural botanical extracts rich in antioxidants with non-nano zinc oxide providing SPF 32 for broad-spectrum sun protection. The Salve is free of GMOs, soy, and gluten, and is never tested on animals.

Created by clinical pharmacist Dr. Allyson Brennan, PharmD., Emogene & Co. bridges the gap between science and nature for an effective and well-defined approach to botanical-focused skincare.

"When I was a little girl, my grandmother, Emogene, used to make her own wound healing remedy," said Dr. Brennan. "It was bright red, had a heavy texture, and smelled like band-aids. It healed everything it touched. I wanted to create something similar using only botanicals with medicinal properties that actually worked all while focusing on the importance of sun protection in scar healing."

Emogene & Co.'s Signature Scar Salve is available on their website for $42 for 2 oz.

Created by clinical pharmacist Dr. Allyson Brennan, PharmD., Emogene & Co. bridges the gap between science and nature for an effective and well-defined approach to botanical-focused skincare. Guided by her desire to utilize the power of natural ingredients, Dr. Brennan's product line cleanses, treats, and hydrates, focusing on the health of our body's largest organ: our skin. Emogene & Co. is based in Nashville, TN.

