BrandChamp Acquires Competitor CrewFire to Build Best-In-Class Ambassador Marketing Platform

Leading Ambassador Marketing SaaS Company Acquires Competitor, Significantly Enhancing Platform Capabilities and Accelerating Innovation in the Industry

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, US Virgin Islands, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandChamp , a leading ambassador marketing software (SaaS) company, has announced the acquisition of CrewFire, a popular ambassador marketing software.

CrewFire has helped hundreds of brands build engaged communities that generate powerful user-generated content across social media. Their close alignment with BrandChamp's own mission makes this acquisition a natural fit.

"Joining forces with BrandChamp is an incredible opportunity for our customers and shareholders. We're excited to continue delivering on our mission to help brands build passionate communities and drive growth through ambassador marketing," Rony Hay, CEO of CrewFire, said of the acquisition.

BrandChamp provides clients with an innovative ambassador marketing platform that helps brands scale their ambassador programs to generate millions in referral sales, increase customer lifetime value and brand loyalty. Using the BrandChamp platform, brands are able to automate time-consuming management tasks, monitor referral sales, and reward their ambassadors.

This acquisition represents a milestone in BrandChamp's mission to be the best-in-class ambassador management solution on the market. By integrating CrewFire's community features, the company aims to offer even more value to its customers. BrandChamp will also add CrewFire's talented team members to its existing pool of experts, ensuring that clients continue to receive the highest level of support.

Commenting on the acquisition, Matt Fields, CEO of BrandChamp, said, "We're thrilled to welcome CrewFire's team and customers to the BrandChamp family. This acquisition enables us to integrate exciting new capabilities like CrewFire's community features to provide even more value for brands and ambassadors. We look forward to working with CrewFire's team to continue building our best-in-class ambassador marketing platform."

About BrandChamp

BrandChamp is an all-in-one brand ambassador marketing platform backed by venture investors TinySeed and Tangent Solutions . The platform helps brands increase referral sales, customer lifetime value and brand loyalty. For more information visit: https://brandchamp.io/ .

About CrewFire

CrewFire helps brands build community and mobilize an army of brand ambassadors to help drive sales, boost their marketing efforts, and grow their business. For more information visit: https://www.crewfire.com/

