09.12.2020 00:26:00
Brandes Intends to Vote AGAINST Proposal to Take Dorel Industries Private
SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., which on behalf of its investment advisory clients holds approximately 7% of the outstanding class B subordinate shares of Dorel Industries, Inc., today announced its intention to vote AGAINST the going-private transaction proposed for Dorel by Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. and Dorel's controlling shareholders.
Brandes is a long-term investor in Dorel and believes the proposed offer significantly undervalues the company. Brandes continues to believe in the long-term upside potential of Dorel's shares and notes that the controlling shareholders are not themselves participating in this initial phase of the proposed transaction.
About Brandes Investment Partners
Brandes is a leading investment advisory firm, managing global equity and fixed-income assets for clients worldwide. Since the firm's inception in 1974, Brandes has consistently applied the value investing approach pioneered by Benjamin Graham to security selection and was among the first investment firms to invest globally using a value approach. The independently owned firm manages a variety of active investment strategies and applies its investment philosophy consistently in all market conditions. Headquartered in San Diego, Brandes and its related entities have offices in Milwaukee, Toronto, Dublin and Singapore. To learn more about Brandes Investment Partners, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
