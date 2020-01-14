Brandman University Begins New Year Ready to Build on High Graduation Rates

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandman University is beginning a new year of helping working adults complete fully-online and hybrid programs leading to degrees and professional certifications.

A recent U.S. Department of Education data release showing Brandman students' high graduation rates affirmed past academic successes. Now, the university enters 2020 with a heightened capacity to continue its mission, after key developments over the past year created new opportunities to deliver relevant programs to students balancing work, family and academic commitments.

Brandman students returned to their studies today for the beginning of a new Spring Trimester.

"I am confident that in 2020, and throughout this new decade, we will continue to find innovative ways to bring higher education directly to working Americans," Chancellor Gary Brahm said. "Meeting adults where they are, no matter where they may be, is rapidly becoming a proven method for delivering the knowledge, skills and abilities people need to succeed."

Brandman, a private, nonprofit university, has an 81 percent graduation rate for full-time students who transfer into the university, according to the U.S. Department of Education College Scorecard. The department released its updated version of the Scorecard in November.

College Scorecard numbers also show a 59 percent graduation rate for part-time students. The university has an overall graduation rate of 66 percent. The Department of Education calculated scorecard rates from numbers collected during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 data years. The rates show the percentages of students who graduated within eight years.

"This information shines a spotlight on our faculty and staff who are incredibly successful at ensuring working adults who resolve to earn a degree have the support they need to cross the finish line. We're proud of our completion rates, and we'll continue to work hard to push them even higher," Brahm said. "A college education is imperative for a fulfilling and financially-secure life, and should not be reserved solely for those who can rely upon parental support."

Brandman begins the new decade after a year in which the university introduced new programs expanding working adults' access to college.

In April, Brandman received U.S. Department of Education approval for two competency-based degree programs, an Associate of Arts in General Business and Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership. The self-paced programs are offered via Brandman MyPathTM digital learning resources.

The San Diego campus began instruction in September for students enrolled in the new pre-licensure Accelerated Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing program. A new simulation lab is expected to open at the San Diego campus for nursing students this year.

In October, the Automobile Club of Southern California and Brandman announced an exclusive partnership, AAA Accelerate. The program extends opportunities for highly-subsidized degrees to about 15,000 people working for the Automobile Club of Southern California and its Auto Club Enterprises affiliates in more than 20 states.

Also, other recently-released federal numbers show Brandman graduates continue to have low student loan default rates. The university's three-year default rate of 5.2 percent is much lower than the national 10.1 percent rate the Department of Education reported in September. Default rates are calculated from data on students who began to repay their loans in Fiscal 2016, and Brandman's low rate indicates university graduates are working in jobs enabling them to meet their financial needs and obligations.

