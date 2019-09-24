Brandmovers Launches Nespresso Sustainability Program To Encourage Consumer Recycling

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandmovers and Nespresso have launched the Nespresso #MySmallStepsSweepstakes in association with the 2019 limited-edition release of the Nespresso RE:CYCLE Vélosophy bike, made from recycled Nespresso capsules.

The #MySmallStepsSweepstakes is designed to drive consumer awareness of Nespresso's recycling initiatives and the use of Nespresso's free capsule recycling service as a way to reduce environmental waste. Nespresso has the capacity to recycle 100% of single-use aluminum coffee capsules sold, yet as of 2018 only 32% of capsules are returned to the company for recycling.

To help raise awareness, Brandmovers and Nespresso are inviting consumers in the U.S. and Puerto Rico to enter for a chance to win a Vélosophy RE:CYCLE bike and other prizes by sharing what small steps they're taking to live more sustainably. Consumers can enter from September 9 to October 28 by posting their recycling photos and stories on Instagram using #MySmallStepsSweepstakes, or via the online form at https://mysmallsteps.brandmovers.co . Instagram posts with the hashtag will be gathered and displayed in an online gallery.

There are 8 Grand Prizes (a Vélosophy RE:CYCLE bike, ARV $1,433.00). Additionally, consumers have the opportunity to win 20 First Prizes (Nespresso VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Machine, ARV $250.00) and 100 Second Prizes (1 Nespresso Recycling Receptacle and one Nespresso Caran d' Ache 849 Ballpoint Pen, ARV $70.00).

For more information including sweepstakes rules, visit the Nespresso #MySmallStepsSweepstakes website at https://mysmallsteps.brandmovers.co .

RE:CYCLE, produced in partnership with Swedish lifestyle bike brand Vélosophy, demonstrates Nespresso's commitment to sustainability and the creative potential of recycled aluminum capsules. Learn more at: https://www.nestle-nespresso.com/media/mediareleases/nespresso-takes-recycling-up-a-gear-with-bicycle-made-from-capsules

About Brandmovers

Brandmovers is the premier digital promotions and loyalty agency, redefining engagement marketing to create meaningful connections between brands and consumers. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Europe and Asia, Brandmovers brings a global perspective and a proven ability to execute promotions and loyalty programs at home and abroad. Brandmovers leverages a unique combination of strategy, creative, and technology to effectively reach, acquire, engage and retain loyal customers for clients such as Nestlé, Mastercard and The Walt Disney Company.

To learn more, please visit https://www.brandmovers.com/

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 100,000 farmers in 12 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 80 countries and has 13,600 employees. In 2018, it operated a global retail network of approximately 800 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso website: https://www.nespresso.com/us/en/home

SOURCE Brandmovers