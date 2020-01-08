Brandon Talbert Transitions Into Leadership Role As Managing Director Of Austin Consulting

CLEVELAND, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Austin Company (www.theaustin.com) announces that Brandon Talbert, strategic advisor to businesses in the areas of location strategy, site selection and incentives negotiation, has been promoted to Managing Director of Austin Consulting, the site location division of The Austin Company.

As Managing Director, Talbert will lead Austin Consulting and continue to develop and implement innovative strategies to increase Austin's leadership locating sites for food and beverage, manufacturing, nutraceuticals, and other industries.

"It's an honor to serve Austin in this capacity. Manufacturers and economic development organizations highly regard Austin Consulting for our history of supporting site selection projects. I look forward to working with our team to build on this legacy and expand our services into new markets," said Talbert.

Before joining Austin Consulting in 2012, Talbert led business attraction programs for economic development organizations in Indiana and his home state of Tennessee. This experience launched his interest in site selection and has enabled Talbert to maximize governmental support and incentives for projects while building partnerships with the communities in which they locate.

In 2015, Talbert was recognized as one of North America's Top 50 Site Consultants by Consultant Connect. He received Bachelor of Science degrees in Business Administration and Computer Information Systems from Milligan College in Tennessee.

In addition to being passionate about his work, Talbert is an avid distance runner, global traveler, and food and wine enthusiast.

"Brandon has shown the leadership and innovation to take on this position for Austin." says Michael G. Pierce, President of The Austin Company. "He develops a relationship of trust and confidence with every client he works with which is critical given the important strategic decisions being made based on our work. He is a unique and special talent. Austin is fortunate to have him stepping into this role."

About The Austin Company

The Austin Company, a design-build firm headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a comprehensive portfolio of services for commercial and industrial companies throughout North America. Services include site location, planning, architectural design, engineering, construction, facility maintenance, and operations improvement consulting.

