24.04.2023 17:44:00
BrandPost: Accelerating edge cloud services and real-time digital experiences with Lightbits and Intel
Zenlayer offers on-demand edge cloud services in over 290 PoPs around the world, with expertise in fast-growing emerging markets. Their mission is to enable real-time digital experiences anywhere, instantly. Customers use Zenlayer’s edge cloud to deploy infrastructure and services on a global scale, accelerate applications running at the edge, enable application interactivity and communication between users, and improve digital experiences with cloud agility. Zenlayer’s edge cloud affords them the ability to reach 85% of the world’s internet users in under 25 milliseconds.[1]To date there are more than 100 applications running on the Zenlayer platform. Customers include gaming companies; blockchain companies; 5G providers; content delivery networks (CDNs); financial services; and any business that needs data reliability, ultra-high performance, and ultra-low latency.To read this article in full, please click here
