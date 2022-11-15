BrandPost: Ahana Joins Leading Open Source Innovators in its Commitment to the Velox Open Source Project Created by Meta

Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto, is strengthening its commitment to the further development of the Velox Open Source Project, created by Meta, with the dedication of more engineers and significant contributors. Ahana joined Intel and ByteDance as the project’s primary contributors when it was open sourced in 2021.Velox is a state-of-the-art, C++ database acceleration library. It provides high-performance, reusable, and extensible data processing components, which can be used to accelerate, extend, and enhance data computation engines. It is currently integrated with more than a dozen data systems at Meta, from analytical query engines such as Presto and Spark to stream processing platforms and machine learning libraries such as PyTorch.To read this article in full, please click here