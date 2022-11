BrandPost: Ansys-Microsoft Solution Enables Electromagnetic Analysis of Entire Chip Designs

As wireless connectivity continues to accelerate, so does the demand for smaller, faster, more power-efficient high-performance electronics including cell phones, computers, and complex radar systems. Consequently, device sizes are shrinking as performance expectations grow to match consumer expectations. Radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs) are key enablers of the wireless transceiver’s shift to a single technology and ultimately, a system on a chip solution.Specifically, RFICs facilitate the integration of most electronics components into a single chip that supports smaller, more power-efficient designs.In this environment, manufacturers are struggling to keep up. That’s because RFICs operate at high frequencies, so they require precise noise isolation between digital and analog blocks. Chip analysis can be challenging for electronics manufacturers without a sound testing strategy.To read this article in full, please click here