BrandPost: CoreWeave to Offer New 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors for Accelerated CPU Performance

On January 10, Intel launched its new 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors — which will soon be available on CoreWeave Cloud. Formerly codenamed Sapphire Rapids, the processors deliver greater system power efficiency and performance that can't be achieved by simply adding more cores.CoreWeave will include 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors in its NVIDIA HGX H100 server clusters, coming to CoreWeave clients in Q1 2023 and available to reserve today. The new clusters are purpose-built to support AI workloads, delivering up to 3.5X better efficiency than the NVIDIA HGX A100.To read this article in full, please click here