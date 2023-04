BrandPost: Direct Data Accelerator: The F1 that powers Yellowbrick’s Cloud Data Warehouse

Growing up, I was a big Formula 1 fan. Whenever I saw the Ferrari duos–Schumacher and Barrichello–I was glued to my TV. But it’s not just the sheer speed that enthralls me. The number of hours put in by the drivers and much more by the crew, with the underlying passion for going half a secod faster and the absolute need for perfection, impresses me the most.Check out the moves on this F1 pit stop–if this video doesn’t blow your spark plug, you probably need a service: Like the F1, the Yellowbrick Cloud Data Warehouse is engineered for extreme efficiency and speed while delivering extreme cost savings. Yellowbrick’s data warehouse technology is highly differentiated from our competitors. We provide everything you would expect from a modern, elastic, SQL-based data warehouse that combines the simplicity of the cloud with the performance perfected through years of delivering the highest ROI to customers on-prem.To read this article in full, please click here