BrandPost: How to avoid generative AI sprawl and complexity

There's no doubt that generative AI (genAI) and large language models (LLMs) are disruptive forces that will continue to transform our industry and economy in profound ways. But there's also something very familiar about the path organizations are taking to tap into gen AI capabilities.It's the same journey that happens any time there's a need for data that serves a very specific and narrow purpose. We've seen it with search where bolt-on full-text search engines have proliferated, resulting in search-specific domains and expertise required to deploy and maintain. We've also seen it with time-series data where the need to deliver real-time experiences while solving for intermittent connectivity has resulted in a proliferation of edge-specific solutions for handling time-stamped data.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel