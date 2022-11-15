|
15.11.2022 17:44:00
BrandPost: How to Get the Most from Your Intel-Based Instances on Google Cloud
Deploying mission-critical applications on Google Cloud can yield immediate benefits in terms of performance and total cost of ownership (TCO). That’s why Google Cloud is partnering with Intel to help our mutual customers optimize their most demanding workloads on Intel-based instances. The Intel Software Center of Excellence (CoE) for Google Cloud launched as a pilot in North America last year, and the results were dramatic — with an increase in Tensorflow inference performance for ad ranking algorithms, gain in throughput and reduction in latency for Redis under heavy loads and faster transcoding of videos to 1080p.Now, Intel and Google Cloud are expanding the program globally by opening it up to select high-growth enterprise accounts.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.07.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.07.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.10.22
|Alphabet A Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.07.22
|Alphabet A Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|541,50
|5,25%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|95,96
|0,44%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|95,87
|0,08%
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|1 955,00
|3,55%
|Intel Corp.
|28,70
|0,75%
|On
|18,40
|-8,73%