15.11.2022 17:44:00

BrandPost: How to Get the Most from Your Intel-Based Instances on Google Cloud

Deploying mission-critical applications on Google Cloud can yield immediate benefits in terms of performance and total cost of ownership (TCO). That’s why Google Cloud is partnering with Intel to help our mutual customers optimize their most demanding workloads on Intel-based instances. The Intel Software Center of Excellence (CoE) for Google Cloud launched as a pilot in North America last year, and the results were dramatic — with an increase in Tensorflow inference performance for ad ranking algorithms, gain in throughput and reduction in latency for Redis under heavy loads and faster transcoding of videos to 1080p.Now, Intel and Google Cloud are expanding the program globally by opening it up to select high-growth enterprise accounts.To read this article in full, please click here
