|
20.02.2024 17:12:00
BrandPost: How to stand out from the crowd when everyone uses generative AI
The arrival of generative AI (genAI) powered by Large Language Models (LLMs) in 2022 has captivated business leaders and everyday consumers due to its revolutionary potential. As the dawn of another new era in technology begins, the gold rush is on to leverage genAI and drive disruption in markets or risk becoming a victim of said disruption. Now, a vast array of vendors is bringing to market genAI enablers and products. This proliferation of fast-followers leaves executives and software developers feeling overwhelmed.The document model — a perfect fit for AI use casesSuccess doesn't necessarily equate to differentiation, especially when everyone has access to the same tools. In this environment, the key to market differentiation is layering your own unique proprietary data on top of genAI and LLMs. Documents, the underlying data model for MongoDB Atlas, allow you to combine your proprietary data with LLM-powered insights in ways that previous tabular data models couldn't, unleashing the potential for truly differentiating AI-powered experiences.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 355,00
|-1,38%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.