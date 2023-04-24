BrandPost: Intel Cloud Optimizer + Intel Optimization Hub revolutionize the cloud

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) offer an ever-expanding array of instance types, ensuring that for any given workload there exists the perfect hosting option that matches the exact needs of that app or business service. But with this expansion comes an ever-increasing challenge to match the workloads to the offerings–there are many things to consider:Capacity: Total CPU, Memory, and I/O resources neededRatio of resources: CPU optimized? Memory optimized?Workload pattern: Burstable? Horizontal elasticity?Storage: Local disk? EBR? NVMe?Hypervisor: Compatibility between generationsRegional availabilityVolume commitmentsIntel Cloud Optimizer (ICO) is designed to consider these factors and more, analyzing workloads against the provider offerings in detail to find the optimal hosting option. This eliminates resource risk, keeps instances on the latest offerings, avoids stranded capacity that causes unnecessary cost, and optimizes the price/performance for an organization’s full set of workloads. The precision and depth of ICO means that the recommendations generated are actionable and can be automated when an organization is ready.To read this article in full, please click here