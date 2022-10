BrandPost: MinIO Industry-Leading Multi-Cloud Object Storage Delivers Superior Intel Optimized Performance for Customers

MinIO Inc., creators of the MinIO Multi-Cloud Object Storage suite, recently announced a deeper strategic collaboration with Intel to deliver superior performance across mission critical workloads, creating optimized infrastructure options for customers.MinIO is a high-performance, Kubernetes-native, S3-compatible object store. It is optimized for 3rd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors at a granular level, including built-in Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (Intel AVX-512) single instruction multiple data (SIMD) acceleration capabilities. The enhanced performance characteristics have made MinIO a leading object store for machine learning frameworks, analytics applications, databases, web applications and other performance-oriented workloads. MinIO’s architecture is renowned for its simplicity and scales from terabytes to exabytes easily.To read this article in full, please click here