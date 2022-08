BrandPost: Optimize and Accelerate Cloud Apps for Cost Reduction With Intel® Workload Optimizer

Presidio is always looking for the latest technologies, whether from established companies or disruptive newcomers, that can help address customer pain points. Take for instance a common challenge for organizations that have migrated to the cloud and now need to increase efficiency and minimize costs. While a range of cloud optimization approaches exist, many companies focus on only a single aspect of efficiency, and some approaches can be time-consuming and complex to implement.Presidio’s longtime technology partner Intel addresses cost optimization and acceleration at an application layer with a new, unique and little-known software solution: Intel Workload Optimizer by Granulate. It optimizes applications without altering the application code and is purpose-built for servers and cloud compute instances based on Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors to accelerate select workloads in Linux environments. And, it allows customers to see which of their workloads may benefit most from optimization through a free 24-hour assessment.To read this article in full, please click here