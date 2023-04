BrandPost: Palo Alto Networks automates cybersecurity with machine learning

The stakes are high for enterprise cybersecurity teams because of the fast-evolving and insidious nature of malware attacks. Malware is morphing faster than a human can respond with thousands of new variants emerging daily. Attackers can modify their existing attacks using machine learning (ML)-based automation to create new variants that bypass signature-based security.Cybersecurity technology and service providers are also using ML to stay ahead of these automatically generated attacks by automatically detecting the new variants, quickly creating a new signature, and pushing that out to all the security devices within minutes. Another key benefit of ML for security is detecting and identifying IoT sensors to verify authenticity.To read this article in full, please click here