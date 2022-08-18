|
BrandPost: Run Databricks Queries in Up to 76% Less Time and Reduce Costs with Amazon® R5d Instances Featuring 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors
Many organizations rely on Databricks’ Lakehouse Platform for storing and analyzing data, both structured and unstructured. To run your decision support queries quickly, it is important to select cloud instances backed by powerful hardware. But determining which instances meet this criterion can be a challenge.We conducted tests to assist companies that are shopping for cloud instances for their decision support workloads. Specifically, we looked at AWS instance series: R5d instances enabled by 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and R5a instances with AMD EPYC processors. We created Databricks Runtime 9.0 clusters of these two instance types to run a decision support workload. On the R5d cluster, we used VMs that enabled a vectorized query engine called Photon designed to improve SQL query performance. At the time of this testing, Databricks’ Photon engine is not supported on R5a instances.To read this article in full, please click here
