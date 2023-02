BrandPost: ScyllaDB Teams Up with Intel to Achieve Staggering NoSQL Performance

ScyllaDB, the company behind the ScyllaDB database for data-intensive applications that require high performance and low latency, announced that it is achieving staggering performance results on the new AWS I4i instances powered by the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with an all-core turbo frequency of 3.5 GHz.Recent benchmarks compared ScyllaDB performance on AWS i4i.16xlarge vs. i3.16xlarge. The results demonstrated up to 2.7x higher throughput per vCPU on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor I4i instances compared to I3 instances for reads. With an even mix of reads and writes, tests achieved 2.2x higher throughput per vCPU on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor I4i series, with a 40% reduction in average latency versus I3 instances.To read this article in full, please click here